    Joint Chemical Agent Detector (JCAD) [Image 6 of 8]

    Joint Chemical Agent Detector (JCAD)

    KUWAIT

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Nathan Follensbee, assigned to 318th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Company, watches as Soldiers, assigned to the 1-181 Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Iron Valor, train with Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear detector kits at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 9, 2021. The 318th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Company oversaw unit training to further develop TF Iron Valor Soldiers in their ability to detect potential CBRN hazards in the area. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2021 09:10
    Photo ID: 6699163
    VIRIN: 210609-A-CZ403-1044
    Location: KW
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Chemical Agent Detector (JCAD) [Image 8 of 8], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chemical

    Biological

    Radiological

    Army National Guard

    JCAD

    and Nuclear (CBRN) Defense

    TAGS

    Tennessee Army National Guard
    Army National Guard
    1-181 FAR

