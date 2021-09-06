Joint Chemical Agent Detector (JCAD)

U.S. Army Sgt. Nathan Follensbee, assigned to 318th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Company, watches as Soldiers, assigned to the 1-181 Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Iron Valor, train with Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear detector kits at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 9, 2021. The 318th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Company oversaw unit training to further develop TF Iron Valor Soldiers in their ability to detect potential CBRN hazards in the area. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

