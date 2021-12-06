Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210612-N-OJ308-2007 [Image 5 of 6]

    210612-N-OJ308-2007

    RED SEA

    06.12.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210612-N-OJ308-2007 RED SEA (June 12, 2021) Sailors and Marines conduct a foreign object and debris walk down on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) before flight operations in the Red Sea, June 12. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2021 07:27
    Photo ID: 6699106
    VIRIN: 210612-N-OJ308-2007
    Resolution: 5428x3619
    Size: 1010.04 KB
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210612-N-OJ308-2007 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210615-N-WP865-1042
    210615-N-WP865-1135
    210615-N-WP865-1161
    210615-N-WP865-1198
    210612-N-OJ308-2007
    210612-N-LN075-1050

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAILORS
    U.S. NAVY
    LHD 7
    FOD WALK DOWN
    FORGED BY THE SEA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT