210612-N-OJ308-2007 RED SEA (June 12, 2021) Sailors and Marines conduct a foreign object and debris walk down on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) before flight operations in the Red Sea, June 12. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

