210615-N-WP865-1198 RED SEA (June 15, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) receive fuel and supplies from Military Sealift Command dry cargo ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Red Sea, June 15. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser)

