    210615-N-WP865-1135 [Image 2 of 6]

    210615-N-WP865-1135

    RED SEA

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brenton Poyser 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210615-N-WP865-1135 RED SEA (June 15, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) handle the phone and distance line during a replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command dry cargo ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12), not pictured, in the Red Sea, June 15. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2021 07:27
    Photo ID: 6699102
    VIRIN: 210615-N-WP865-1135
    Resolution: 4701x3134
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210615-N-WP865-1135 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Brenton Poyser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

