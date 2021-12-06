210612-N-LN075-1050 RED SEA (June 12, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Weston Callahan paints the deck in the forecastle aboard amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) in the Red Sea, June 12. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2021 Date Posted: 06.18.2021 07:28 Photo ID: 6699107 VIRIN: 210612-N-LN075-1050 Resolution: 2861x4292 Size: 955.97 KB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210612-N-LN075-1050 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jessica Kibena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.