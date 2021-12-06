Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210612-N-LN075-1050 [Image 6 of 6]

    210612-N-LN075-1050

    RED SEA

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Kibena 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210612-N-LN075-1050 RED SEA (June 12, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Weston Callahan paints the deck in the forecastle aboard amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) in the Red Sea, June 12. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2021
    Photo ID: 6699107
    VIRIN: 210612-N-LN075-1050
    Location: RED SEA
