210612-N-LN075-1050 RED SEA (June 12, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Weston Callahan paints the deck in the forecastle aboard amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) in the Red Sea, June 12. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2021 07:28
|Photo ID:
|6699107
|VIRIN:
|210612-N-LN075-1050
|Resolution:
|2861x4292
|Size:
|955.97 KB
|Location:
|RED SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210612-N-LN075-1050 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jessica Kibena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
