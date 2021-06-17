Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Four Somali Fishermen Rescued at Sea

    Four Somali Fishermen Rescued at Sea

    DJIBOUTI CITY, DJIBOUTI

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI CITY, Djibouti (June 17, 2021) – From left, Djibouti Coast Guard Col. Mohamed Adawa Mohamed (Deputy Commandant), four rescued Somali fishermen, U.S. Navy Capt. Corey Johnston (Defense Attaché, U.S. Embassy Djibouti), Lt. Cmdr. Crystal Triantafellou (Naval Attaché, U.S. Embassy Djibouti), and U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Benjamin Lehrfeld, (Commander, Task Force 68.6) pose for a photo at the Djiboutian Coast Guard pier in Djibouti City. The four Somali fishermen were rescued from a stranded fishing boat by USNS Patuxent (T-AO-201) June 17, 2021. The fishermen transited to two Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron Eleven (MSRON-11) boats and then to the Djibouti Coast Guard patrol boat, Damerjog, for return to shore. The fishermen were stranded at sea after a mechanical failure and were without food or water for several days before Patuxent found them. Task Group 68.6, based at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti provides port and harbor security, high-value asset protection, and maritime security operations in coastal waterways of the Gulf of Tadjoura. The Task Group includes MSRON-11, the security boat squadron and EOD Platoon 8-2-1, which sweeps the port for explosives as needed. Both units are supported by Navy Expeditionary Combat Command in Norfolk, Virginia. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2021 05:31
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Four Somali Fishermen Rescued at Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    Somali
    MSRON 11
    USNS Patuxent

