Four Somali Fishermen Rescued at Sea

GULF OF TADJOURA (June 17, 2021) U.S. Navy Chief Boatswain’s Mate Kenneth Dequena, a patrol leader of Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron Eleven (MSRON-11), based at Camp Lemonnier, conducts a mission brief to pick up four survivors rescued from a stranded fishing boat and picked up by USNS Patuxent (T-AO-201) June 17, 2021. The four Somali fishermen were stranded at sea after a mechanical failure and were without food or water for several days before Patuxent found them. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

