Four Somali Fishermen Rescued at Sea

GULF OF TADJOURA (June 17, 2021) A patrol boat with U.S. Navy Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron Eleven (MSRON-11) picks up a translator from Djiboutian Coast Guard patrol boat, Damerjog, June 17, 2021. The translator assisted with the rescue of four Somali fishermen who were rescued at sea by USNS Patuxent after having been stranded at sea without food or water for several days. MSRON-11 is based at Camp Lemonnier and provides maritime security to high-value American assets in the Gulf of Tadjoura. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

