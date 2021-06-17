Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Four Somali Fishermen Rescued at Sea [Image 1 of 4]

    Four Somali Fishermen Rescued at Sea

    DJIBOUTI

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    GULF OF TADJOURA (June 17, 2021) U.S. Navy Engineman 1st Class Edgar Ardon, from Sun Valley, Calif., patrol leader of Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron Eleven (MSRON-11), based at Camp Lemonnier, positions his boat closer to USNS Patuxent (T-AO-201), to pick up four Somali fishermen rescued from a disabled fishing boat. Patuxent picked the fishermen June 17, 2021. They were stranded at sea at sea after a mechanical failure and were without food or water for several days before Patuxent found them. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Four Somali Fishermen Rescued at Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    Somalia
    MSRON-11
    USNS Patuxent

