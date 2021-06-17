Four Somali Fishermen Rescued at Sea

GULF OF TADJOURA (June 17, 2021) U.S. Navy Engineman 1st Class Edgar Ardon, from Sun Valley, Calif., patrol leader of Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron Eleven (MSRON-11), based at Camp Lemonnier, positions his boat closer to USNS Patuxent (T-AO-201), to pick up four Somali fishermen rescued from a disabled fishing boat. Patuxent picked the fishermen June 17, 2021. They were stranded at sea at sea after a mechanical failure and were without food or water for several days before Patuxent found them. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

