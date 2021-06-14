Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    French Ambassador Visits CFAY [Image 12 of 13]

    French Ambassador Visits CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Tetsuya Morita 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    210614-N-NS063-2107
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 14, 2021) – Randall Baucom, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) public affairs officer, discusses the history of the installation’s commanding officers with Phillipe Setton, French ambassador to Japan, during a tour of CFAY’s headquarters building. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

