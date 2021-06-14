French Ambassador Visits CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 14, 2021) - Phillipe Setton, French ambassador to Japan (second from left), is escorted by the Commanding Officer of a French warship , during a tour of the ship during its visit to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). The French navy vessel was visiting CFAY under the United Nations-Government of Japan Status of Forces Agreement, to conduct training and liaison with United Nations Command Rear (UNC-R) and base familiarization. CFAY is one of seven UNC-R bases in Japan, and the United

States and France are two of the 11 UNC-R signatory nations. By exercising the United Nations-Government of Japan Status of Forces Agreement, we strengthen our ability to back the UNC-R mission of supporting peace in Northeast Asia. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

