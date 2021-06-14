Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    French Ambassador Visits CFAY [Image 3 of 13]

    French Ambassador Visits CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Tetsuya Morita 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 14, 2021) - Phillipe Setton, French ambassador to Japan (second from left), is escorted by the Commanding Officer of a French warship , during a tour of the ship during its visit to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). The French navy vessel was visiting CFAY under the United Nations-Government of Japan Status of Forces Agreement, to conduct training and liaison with United Nations Command Rear (UNC-R) and base familiarization. CFAY is one of seven UNC-R bases in Japan, and the United
    States and France are two of the 11 UNC-R signatory nations. By exercising the United Nations-Government of Japan Status of Forces Agreement, we strengthen our ability to back the UNC-R mission of supporting peace in Northeast Asia. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 21:13
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    This work, French Ambassador Visits CFAY [Image 13 of 13], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

