210614-N-NS063-2054

YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 14, 2021) – Randall Baucom, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) public affairs officer, explains the historical significance of the installation’s dry docks to Phillipe Setton, French ambassador to Japan, during a tour of the base. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2021 Date Posted: 06.17.2021 21:14 Photo ID: 6698480 VIRIN: 210614-N-NS063-2054 Resolution: 6474x4321 Size: 1.48 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, French Ambassador Visits CFAY [Image 13 of 13], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.