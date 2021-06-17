U.S. Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, present flowers to the families of Sgt. Maj. Daniel Mangrum, outgoing sergeant major and Sgt. Maj. Oranjel A. Leavy, incoming sergeant major, during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 17, 2021. A relief and appointment ceremony is a military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibilities from one sergeant major to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Binion)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 19:44
|Photo ID:
|6698385
|VIRIN:
|210617-M-UV498-1173
|Resolution:
|4062x2708
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th MEU Marines conduct a relief and appointment [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Mackenzie Binion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT