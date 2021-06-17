15th MEU Marines conduct a relief and appointment

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Daniel Mangrum, left, outgoing sergeant major and Sgt. Maj. Oranjel Leavy, incoming sergeant major of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, stand before Col. Fridrik Fridriksson, commanding officer of the 15th MEU during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 17, 2021. A relief and appointment ceremony is a military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibilities from one sergeant major to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Binion)

