    15th MEU Marines conduct a relief and appointment [Image 3 of 6]

    15th MEU Marines conduct a relief and appointment

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Binion 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Fridrik Fridriksson, commanding officer, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, presents the non-commissioned officer sword to Sgt. Maj. Oranjel A. Leavy, incoming sergeant major of the 15th MEU, during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 17, 2021. A relief and appointment ceremony is a military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibilities from one sergeant major to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Binion)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Marines conduct a relief and appointment [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Mackenzie Binion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

