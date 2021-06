U.S. Marine Corps Col. Fridrik Fridriksson, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, receives the non-commissioned officer sword from Sgt. Maj. Daniel Mangrum, outgoing sergeant major of the 15th MEU, during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 17, 2021. A relief and appointment ceremony is a military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibilities from one sergeant major to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Binion)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.17.2021 19:47 Photo ID: 6698381 VIRIN: 210617-M-UV498-1056 Resolution: 2442x3663 Size: 2.7 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU Marines conduct a relief and appointment [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Mackenzie Binion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.