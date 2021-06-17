SJAFB hosts Pilot for a Day

Pilot for a Day participants, Jackson Forrsberg and his family gather for a group photo during Pilot for a Day event at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 17, 2021. Jackson is currently battling mucinous adenocarcinoma stage four, a type of rare, aggressive colon cancer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)

