Jackson Forrsberg, who was selected to be a Pilot for a Day at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 17, 2021. Jackson is currently battling mucinous adenocarcinoma stage four, a type of rare, aggressive colon cancer and flew in the F-15E Strike Eagle flight simulator. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 17:43
|Photo ID:
|6698303
|VIRIN:
|210617-F-FJ742-1040
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SJAFB hosts Pilot for a Day [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SJAFB hosts “Pilot for a Day”
