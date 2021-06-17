Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SJAFB hosts Pilot for a Day [Image 3 of 5]

    SJAFB hosts Pilot for a Day

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Airman Jordan Colvin 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Jackson Forrsberg, who selected as a Pilot for a Day, sits in an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 17, 2021. The 336th Fighter Squadron unveiled Jackson’s name on the F-15. The call sign Apollo was given to Jackson to represent his fighting spirit against cancer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 17:43
    Photo ID: 6698304
    VIRIN: 210617-F-FJ742-1367
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SJAFB hosts Pilot for a Day [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SJAFB hosts Pilot for a Day
    SJAFB hosts Pilot for a Day
    SJAFB hosts Pilot for a Day
    SJAFB hosts Pilot for a Day
    SJAFB hosts Pilot for a Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SJAFB hosts &ldquo;Pilot for a Day&rdquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    F-15E
    Air Force
    336thFS
    PilotforaDay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT