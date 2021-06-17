Jackson Forrsberg, who selected as a Pilot for a Day, sits in an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 17, 2021. The 336th Fighter Squadron unveiled Jackson’s name on the F-15. The call sign Apollo was given to Jackson to represent his fighting spirit against cancer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 17:43
|Photo ID:
|6698304
|VIRIN:
|210617-F-FJ742-1367
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SJAFB hosts Pilot for a Day [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SJAFB hosts “Pilot for a Day”
