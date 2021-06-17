Jackson Forrsberg, who selected as a Pilot for a Day, sits in an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 17, 2021. The 336th Fighter Squadron unveiled Jackson’s name on the F-15. The call sign Apollo was given to Jackson to represent his fighting spirit against cancer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.17.2021 17:43 Photo ID: 6698304 VIRIN: 210617-F-FJ742-1367 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.34 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SJAFB hosts Pilot for a Day [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.