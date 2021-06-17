Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SJAFB hosts Pilot for a Day [Image 1 of 5]

    SJAFB hosts Pilot for a Day

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Airman Jordan Colvin 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Pilot for a Day was held at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 17, 2021. Jackson Forrsberg, 13, received his own flight suit from the 336th Fighter Squadron to start off the day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 17:42
    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SJAFB hosts Pilot for a Day [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

