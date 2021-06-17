Pilot for a Day was held at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 17, 2021. Jackson Forrsberg, 13, received his own flight suit from the 336th Fighter Squadron to start off the day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)
SJAFB hosts “Pilot for a Day”
