Pine Creek Lake mainenance person, Jerry Dewitt ensures all lockout tagout procedures are followed in conjunction with the bulkhead dive on June 12.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 16:35
|Photo ID:
|6698219
|VIRIN:
|210612-A-MW145-0002
|Resolution:
|738x1104
|Size:
|219.17 KB
|Location:
|VALLIANT, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Contractors make high water dive to move bulkhead at Pine Creek Lake
