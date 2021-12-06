Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Contractors make high water dive to move bulkhead at Pine Creek Lake [Image 2 of 3]

    Contractors make high water dive to move bulkhead at Pine Creek Lake

    VALLIANT, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Pine Creek Lake assistant manager, Corey Claborn and Kansas area field maintenance engineer, Nathan Whitcomb inspect the area below the outlet structure to ensure no fish are stranded due to low water releases. Releases were halted so contractors could send a diver 30 feet below the surface in front of the dam to rig crane lifting shackles to move the bulkhead from the front of the structure.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 16:34
    Photo ID: 6698218
    VIRIN: 210612-A-MW145-0001
    Resolution: 828x621
    Size: 239.44 KB
    Location: VALLIANT, OK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contractors make high water dive to move bulkhead at Pine Creek Lake [Image 3 of 3], by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Contractors make high water dive to move bulkhead at Pine Creek Lake
    Contractors make high water dive to move bulkhead at Pine Creek Lake
    Contractors make high water dive to move bulkhead at Pine Creek Lake

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Contractors make high water dive to move bulkhead at Pine Creek Lake

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oklahoma
    Lakes
    Pine Creek Lake
    USACE Tulsa. Tulsa District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT