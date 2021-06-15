Contractors make high water dive to move bulkhead at Pine Creek Lake

A contract diver enters the water at Pine Creek Lake Dam in Southeastern Oklahoma. Releases were halted so contractors could send a diver 30 feet below the surface in front of the dam to rig crane lifting shackles to move the bulkhead from the front of the structure.
VALLIANT, OK, US
