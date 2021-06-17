Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Barbershop [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Barbershop

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210617-N-NY362-1026 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 17, 2021) Retail Services Specialist Seaman Jazmine Norfleet, from Chicago, cleans a razor in the barbershop of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 11:46
    Photo ID: 6697445
    VIRIN: 210617-N-NY362-1026
    Resolution: 4859x4408
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Barbershop [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Barbershop
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Barbershop
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Barbershop
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Barbershop

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Haircut
    Barbershop
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT