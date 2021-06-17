Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Barbershop [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Barbershop

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Leishman 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210617-N-NY362-1019 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 17, 2021) Retail Services Specialist Seaman Cody Hampton, from Prescott, Arkansas, gives Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Jonathan Hernandez, from Fontana, California, a haircut in the barbershop of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Barbershop [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Thomas Leishman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

