USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Barbershop

210617-N-NY362-1007 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 17, 2021) Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Nelson Triplett, from Louisville, Mississippi, gives Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Thomas Jones, from Bloomington, Indiana, a haircut in the barbershop of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)
