Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airlifter Frost: Just warming up [Image 4 of 5]

    Airlifter Frost: Just warming up

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Raphael Frost, 86th Operation Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of aircrew flight equipment, left, shows 86th Airlift Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Hope Skibitsky, night vision goggles at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 10, 2021. Frost trains Airmen how to inspect NVGs whenever he gets the chance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 07:42
    Photo ID: 6697097
    VIRIN: 210610-F-GK375-0037
    Resolution: 4699x3601
    Size: 869.98 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airlifter Frost: Just warming up [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airlifter Frost: Just warming up
    Airlifter Frost: Just warming up
    Airlifter Frost: Just warming up
    Airlifter Frost: Just warming up
    Airlifter Frost: Just warming up

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Airlifter Frost: Just warming up

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Resilience
    Combat readiness
    Integrity
    United States Air Force
    Aircrew Flight Equipment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT