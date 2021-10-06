U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Raphael Frost, 86th Operation Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of aircrew flight equipment, left, shows 86th Airlift Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Hope Skibitsky, night vision goggles at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 10, 2021. Frost trains Airmen how to inspect NVGs whenever he gets the chance.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2021 Date Posted: 06.17.2021 07:42 Photo ID: 6697097 VIRIN: 210610-F-GK375-0037 Resolution: 4699x3601 Size: 869.98 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airlifter Frost: Just warming up [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.