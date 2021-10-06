U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Raphael Frost, 86th Operation Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of aircrew flight equipment, left, shows 86th Airlift Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Hope Skibitsky, night vision goggles at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 10, 2021. Frost trains Airmen how to inspect NVGs whenever he gets the chance.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 07:42
|Photo ID:
|6697097
|VIRIN:
|210610-F-GK375-0037
|Resolution:
|4699x3601
|Size:
|869.98 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airlifter Frost: Just warming up [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airlifter Frost: Just warming up
