U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Raphael Frost, 86th Operation Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of aircrew flight equipment, inspects night vision goggles at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 14, 2021. Frost is responsible for inspecting NVGs to ensure they work properly for aircrew members.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 07:42
|Photo ID:
|6697082
|VIRIN:
|210614-F-GK375-0029
|Resolution:
|4555x2612
|Size:
|991.15 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airlifter Frost: Just warming up [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airlifter Frost: Just warming up
LEAVE A COMMENT