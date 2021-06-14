Airlifter Frost: Just warming up

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Raphael Frost, 86th Operation Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of aircrew flight equipment, stands by night vision goggles at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 14, 2021. Frost started working at RAB Feb. 24, 2021, after arriving from Kunsan Air Base, Korea, where he worked on F-16s.

