U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Raphael Frost, 86th Operation Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of Aircrew Flight Equipment, right, receives a coin from 86th Airlift Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Hope Skibitsky, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 10, 2021. Frost was named Airlifter of the Week for his outstanding display of leadership and innovation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2021 Date Posted: 06.17.2021 07:42 Photo ID: 6697091 VIRIN: 210610-F-GK375-0020 Resolution: 3528x3407 Size: 700.9 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airlifter Frost: Just warming up [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.