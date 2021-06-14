Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carter Hall Conducts Small Boat Ops [Image 4 of 4]

    Carter Hall Conducts Small Boat Ops

    RED SEA

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sawyer Connally 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210614-N-NQ285-1072
    RED SEA (June 14, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) operate a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) during small boat operations in the Red Sea, June 14. Carter Hall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 02:53
    Photo ID: 6696711
    VIRIN: 210614-N-NQ285-1072
    Location: RED SEA
