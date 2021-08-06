210608-N-NQ285-1040

RED SEA (June 8, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Christopher Hamblett, assigned to Beachmaster Unit (BMU) 2, scales a boarding ladder during visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) training aboard dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), June 8. Carter Hall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

This work, VBSS Training Aboard Carter Hall [Image 4 of 4], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.