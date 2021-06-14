Carter Hall Conducts Small Boat Ops

210614-N-NQ285-1043

RED SEA (June 14, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) lower a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) during small boat operations in the Red Sea, June 14. Carter Hall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

