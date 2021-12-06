210612-N-NQ285-1324
RED SEA (June 12, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) apply a jubilee patch during a pipe-patching drill as part of a "Captain's Cup" damage control competition in the Red Sea, June 12, 2021. Carter Hall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility conducting maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts and support missions for Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 02:53
|Photo ID:
|6696709
|VIRIN:
|Resolution:
|4500x3214
|Size:
|777.29 KB
|Location:
|RED SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Carter Hall Crew Compete in the Captain's Cup [Image 4 of 4], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
