    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Carter Hall Crew Compete in the Captain's Cup [Image 2 of 4]

    Carter Hall Crew Compete in the Captain's Cup

    RED SEA

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sawyer Connally 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210612-N-NQ285-1324
    RED SEA (June 12, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) apply a jubilee patch during a pipe-patching drill as part of a "Captain's Cup" damage control competition in the Red Sea, June 12, 2021. Carter Hall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility conducting maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts and support missions for Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 02:53
    Photo ID: 6696709
    VIRIN: 210612-N-NQ285-1324
    Resolution: 4500x3214
    Size: 777.29 KB
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carter Hall Crew Compete in the Captain's Cup [Image 4 of 4], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VBSS Training Aboard Carter Hall
    Carter Hall Crew Compete in the Captain's Cup
    Carter Hall Conducts Small Boat Ops
    Carter Hall Conducts Small Boat Ops

    24th MEU
    Carter Hall
    LSD 50
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    Iwo Jima ARG

