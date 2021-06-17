Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two Sailors and one Soldier become new citizens of the U.S. during a naturalization ceremony aboard USS Milius stationed at CFAY [Image 11 of 12]

    Two Sailors and one Soldier become new citizens of the U.S. during a naturalization ceremony aboard USS Milius stationed at CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 17, 2021) – U.S. Army Spc. Rigoberto Montoya Arcega, a native of Mexico, attached to Medical Department Activity Japan at Camp Zama, receives a certificate of citizenship from Cmdr. Matthew Hays, executive officer of USS Milius (DDG 69) stationed at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) during a naturalization ceremony held aboard Milius. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 01:39
    Photo ID: 6696552
    VIRIN: 210617-N-JT445-1043
    Resolution: 1552x1121
    Size: 1021.01 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Two Sailors and one Soldier become new citizens of the U.S. during a naturalization ceremony aboard USS Milius stationed at CFAY [Image 12 of 12], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    CFAY
    Milius
    RLSO
    naturalizaion ceremony
    Region Legal Service Office

