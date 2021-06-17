Two Sailors and one Soldier become new citizens of the U.S. during a naturalization ceremony aboard USS Milius stationed at CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 17, 2021) – U.S. Army Spc. Rigoberto Montoya Arcega, a native of Mexico, attached to Medical Department Activity Japan at Camp Zama, receives a certificate of citizenship from Cmdr. Matthew Hays, executive officer of USS Milius (DDG 69) stationed at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) during a naturalization ceremony held aboard Milius. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)
