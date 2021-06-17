YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 17, 2021) – Gas Turbine System Technician Mechanical 3rd Class Patrick Luis Mendoza Abad, a native of the Philippines attached to USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) receives a certificate of citizenship from Cmdr. Matthew Hays, executive officer of USS Milius (DDG 69) stationed at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) during a naturalization ceremony held aboard Milius. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

Two Sailors and one Soldier become new citizens of the U.S. during a naturalization ceremony aboard USS Milius stationed at CFAY