YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 17, 2021) – Gas Turbine System Technician Mechanical 3rd Class Patrick Luis Mendoza Abad, a native of the Philippines attached to USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) recites the Oath of Allegiance during a naturalization ceremony held aboard the Arleigh Burke-class Aegis guided missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) stationed at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.17.2021 01:38 Photo ID: 6696547 VIRIN: 210617-N-JT445-1031 Resolution: 1678x1119 Size: 1010.94 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Two Sailors and one Soldier become new citizens of the U.S. during a naturalization ceremony aboard USS Milius stationed at CFAY [Image 12 of 12], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.