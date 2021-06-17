YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 17, 2021) – From left to right, U.S. Army Spc. Rigoberto Montoya Arcega, a native of Mexico, attached to Medical Department Activity Japan at Camp Zama, Fireman Carl Jefferson Robles Dela Cruz, a native of the Philippines attached to the Arleigh Burke-class Aegis guided missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69), and Gas Turbine System Technician Mechanical 3rd Class Patrick Luis Mendoza Abad, a native of the Philippines attached to USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) take the Oath of Allegiance during a naturalization ceremony held aboard Milius stationed at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). Rebecca Maliuwelur, Guam field officer with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, administered the Oath via remote participation. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.17.2021 01:38 Photo ID: 6696544 VIRIN: 210617-N-JT445-1027 Resolution: 1499x1003 Size: 1.09 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Two Sailors and one Soldier become new citizens of the U.S. during a naturalization ceremony aboard USS Milius stationed at CFAY [Image 12 of 12], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.