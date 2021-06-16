USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations

210616-N-NY362-1029 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 16, 2021) Explosive Ordinance Disposal 3rd Class Tim Hekker, from New York, assigned to Explosive Ordinance Mobile Unit 5, conducts static rappel training aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 22:41
|Photo ID:
|6696455
|VIRIN:
|210616-N-NY362-1029
|Resolution:
|5097x3899
|Size:
|828.13 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
