210616-N-NY362-1029 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 16, 2021) Explosive Ordinance Disposal 3rd Class Tim Hekker, from New York, assigned to Explosive Ordinance Mobile Unit 5, conducts static rappel training aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 22:41 Photo ID: 6696455 VIRIN: 210616-N-NY362-1029 Resolution: 5097x3899 Size: 828.13 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.