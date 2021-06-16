USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations

210616-N-NY362-1010 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 16, 2021) Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordinance Mobile Unit 5 conduct static rappel training aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

