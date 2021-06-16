Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210616-N-NY362-1018 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 16, 2021) Chief Explosive Ordinance Disposal Samuel Pitts, from Colorado Springs, Colorado, assigned to Explosive Ordinance Mobile Unit 5, conducts static rappel training aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    VIRIN: 210616-N-NY362-1018
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    CVN 76
    Rappel
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    Training
    EODMU 5

