210616-N-NY362-1018 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 16, 2021) Chief Explosive Ordinance Disposal Samuel Pitts, from Colorado Springs, Colorado, assigned to Explosive Ordinance Mobile Unit 5, conducts static rappel training aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 22:41 Photo ID: 6696453 VIRIN: 210616-N-NY362-1018 Resolution: 4680x4060 Size: 803.62 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.