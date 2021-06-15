Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America conducts routine operations [Image 5 of 5]

    USS America conducts routine operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Walter Estrada 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 15, 2021) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Haley Cornelius, from Elizabethtown, Ky., assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, conducts maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter in the hanger bay of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Walter Estrada)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 21:06
    Photo ID: 6696389
    VIRIN: 210615-N-NJ919-1067
    Resolution: 2575x3862
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: ELIZABETHTOWN, KY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America conducts routine operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Walter Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    hangar bay
    HSC-25
    MH-60S Sea Hawk
    Maintenance
    Aviation
    USS America

