PHILIPPINE SEA (June 15, 2021) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Caren Trask, left, from San Antonio, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), restores a grip assembly under the instruction of Cpl. Sebastian Berumen, from Queen Creek, Ariz., and Cpl. Genesis Cabreradelgado, from Bronx, N.Y., both assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Walter Estrada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 21:06 Photo ID: 6696388 VIRIN: 210615-N-NJ919-1044 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.92 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America conducts routine operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Walter Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.