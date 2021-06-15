Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America conducts routine operations [Image 1 of 5]

    USS America conducts routine operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Walter Estrada 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 15, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) hydrostatically test fire hoses in the ship’s vehicle storage area. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Walter Estrada)

    Damage Control
    damage controlman
    firefighting
    Maintenance
    USS America

