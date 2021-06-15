USS America conducts routine operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 15, 2021) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Sammy Cohen, from Antioch, Calif., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), prepares a fire hose for stowage in the ship’s vehicle storage area. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Walter Estrada)

