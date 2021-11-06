285th Civil Engineer Squadron Deployment for Training projects

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Harley, left, and Staff Sgt. Rashard Richards, 285th Civil Engineer Squadron engineers from the Virgin Islands Air National Guard, secure decking for a dock construction project on McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, June 11, 2021, while performing their Deployment for Training, DFT. During this 4-19 June training event, the 285th Civil Engineer Squadron will complete a roofing and storage build at the base firing range as well as improvements at the recreational pond site that includes a new dock and pergola bar-b-que pit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

