U.S. Air Force engineers from the 285th Civil Engineer Squadron, Virgin Islands Air National Guard, tackle a reroofing construction project at the base firing range on McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, June 15, 2021, while performing their Deployment for Training, DFT. During this 4-19 June training event, they will complete a roofing and storage build at the base firing range as well as improvements at the recreational pond site that includes a new dock and pergola bar-b-que pit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 17:43 Photo ID: 6695970 VIRIN: 210615-Z-OL711-0004 Resolution: 7200x4800 Size: 11.91 MB Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 285th Civil Engineer Squadron Deployment for Training projects [Image 15 of 15], by SMSgt Edward Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.