U.S. Air Force engineers from the 285th Civil Engineer Squadron, Virgin Islands Air National Guard, tackle storage construction project at the base firing range on McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, June 15, 2021, while performing their Deployment for Training, DFT. During this 4-19 June training event, they will complete a roofing and storage build at the base firing range as well as improvements at the recreational pond site that includes a new dock and pergola bar-b-que pit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 17:44 Photo ID: 6695980 VIRIN: 210615-Z-OL711-0009 Resolution: 7200x4800 Size: 14.21 MB Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 285th Civil Engineer Squadron Deployment for Training projects [Image 15 of 15], by SMSgt Edward Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.