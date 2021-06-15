U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Keisha Huggions, a 285th Civil Engineer Squadron engineer from the Virgin Islands Air National Guard, cuts wall stud braces for a storage construction project at the base firing range on McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, June 15, 2021, while performing her Deployment for Training, DFT. During this 4-19 June training event, they will complete a roofing and storage build at the base firing range as well as improvements at the recreational pond site that includes a new dock and pergola bar-b-que pit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 17:44 Photo ID: 6695981 VIRIN: 210615-Z-OL711-0012 Resolution: 4800x7200 Size: 14.05 MB Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 285th Civil Engineer Squadron Deployment for Training projects [Image 15 of 15], by SMSgt Edward Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.