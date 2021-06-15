Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    285th Civil Engineer Squadron Deployment for Training projects

    285th Civil Engineer Squadron Deployment for Training projects

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Keisha Huggions, a 285th Civil Engineer Squadron engineer from the Virgin Islands Air National Guard, cuts wall stud braces for a storage construction project at the base firing range on McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, June 15, 2021, while performing her Deployment for Training, DFT. During this 4-19 June training event, they will complete a roofing and storage build at the base firing range as well as improvements at the recreational pond site that includes a new dock and pergola bar-b-que pit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 17:44
    Photo ID: 6695981
    VIRIN: 210615-Z-OL711-0012
    Resolution: 4800x7200
    Size: 14.05 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US 
    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Deployment for Training
    DFT
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Virgin Islands Air National Guard
    285th Civil Engineer Squadron

